2018 Jeep Wrangler JL adds practicality to off-road capabilities

CLEVELAND – The Jeep Wrangler is an American classic that screams fun, but now Jeep has redesigned the vehicle to make it more practical as well.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL can still tackle mountainous, off-road terrain like what's found on a terrain course deemed “Jeep Park” at the Cleveland Auto Show, but it also boasts a smoother, quieter ride on the street.

The iconic vehicle was redesigned inside and out. It’s slightly larger with bigger headlights, and turn signals now on the fenders. While it no longer has the Jeep emblem in front, it maintains the trademark grill and boxy style.

“You don't need an emblem, you don't need a symbol, you don't need anything. You just instantly know it's a Jeep, it's a Wrangler just by the grill itself,” said Victor Santana with Brunswick Auto Mart.

The Wrangler JL is about 200 pounds lighter and has better fuel economy. A stop/start engine and backup camera come standard. Tech upgrades include a touch screen display.

The Wrangler also has added insulation and a quieter, better ride than Wranglers of the past.

“It's a family-friendly car that you can still have fun, take the doors off, take the top off,” Santana said. “But it's still practical, still drives great, still has all the options in it.”

Available in four models ranging from Sport to Rubicon, the Toledo-built Wrangler has skyrocketed in popularity in part because it’s downright fun to drive.

“There's no car out there that's recreationally fun like this. You can take the doors off and the top off and everything's water proof. You can get rained on and still drive the car. It doesn't matter at all,” Santana said.

The 2018 Wrangler JL arrived at dealerships earlier this year. It starts at around $30,000.