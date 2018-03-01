Woman talks about terrifying purse snatching: ‘Shocking how fast it happened’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The victim of a terrifying purse snatching outside a Mansfield store spoke to FOX 8 News on Thursday.

"I always put my purse next to where I'm putting the groceries in the trunk first, and the lady came up and said, 'How do you get to Columbus? And I told her. She left and came back just a minute later," said Sandy Noonan.

The 68-year-old was was loading her car outside the Walmart in Mansfield when a woman, with four small kids in her car, pulled up and asked for directions.

The woman pretended that she did not understand the directions, and eventually got out of her car.

When Noonan turned her back for just a moment, the woman grabbed her purse and jumped back in her car.

"She really surprised me; I mean, it was absolutely shocking how fast it happened. She was (whoosh, whoosh) and back in the car."

Noonan said she was acting on instinct when she grabbed the door of the car as the woman was trying to get away.

She was thrown to the pavement when the suspect quickly backed up and sped away.

Noonan, who is recovering from various bumps and bruises, is grateful for the help of Samaritans who stopped to help.

She said it was only after she saw the video on FOX 8 News that she realized how fortunate she is that she was not seriously injured or killed.

"I should have never hung on the door, but it was instinct; I just, if I had it to do over again, I would just say take it."

Police are looking for the suspect who they think committed another crime after the purse snatching. They believe the suspect drove to a home in Ashland County where she attacked a 74-year-old woman and took her car -- with the suspect's kids in tow.

"A nasty, nasty evil woman. She has no respect for anybody or anything-- to have children in the car with her, she is, I'm sorry, the lowest form of life that I can think of," Noonan said.

"I don't care about what I lost. I now feel that she has those children in harm's way, and she obviously doesn't care about anybody but herself and I hope she's caught before the children are injured or she hurts someone else."