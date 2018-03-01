Wild winter weather: High winds, snow hit Northeast Ohio as closings come in

CLEVELAND- Wild winter weather is hitting Northeast Ohio.
High winds have caused at least 90k power outages across the area.
**Check the FirstEnergy outage map**
There is a winter storm warning until noon Friday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. There is a winter storm advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties.
Here is a look at possible snow totals:
Once this system moves out we have a couple dry days into the weekend followed by another rain/snow system next week.