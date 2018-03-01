Study: Standing might be just as bad for you as sitting

It’s one of those studies that might make you feel like you just can’t win.

Australian researchers found that standing at a desk might be just as bad for you as sitting at one.

In the study, volunteers reported physical discomfort in all areas of their body that increased the longer they stood, Popular Science reported. The volunteers also said their mental state decreased the longer they stood.

The idea of standing being good for you came about after previous studies that showed the dangers of sitting too long. One study found desk workers were at a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

Then a study out last year found that occupations involving standing were associated with a higher risk of heart disease compared with occupations involving predominantly sitting.

So what is an office worker to do?

Alan Taylor, a physiology expert at Nottingham University, told the Chicago Tribune that workers would be better off taking an occasional walk rather than using a standing desk.

