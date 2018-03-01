× Some Vermilion homes evacuated due to rising river

VERMILION, Ohio — The City of Vermilion is asking some residents to evacuate due to the Vermilion River rising.

All residents of Riverside Dr. were asked to leave their homes on Thursday.

According to Vermilion police, about 20-25 homes are affected.

There are flood advisories and warnings throughout the area.

Northeast Ohio is seeing all types of wicked weather today including wind, heavy rain and snow is on the way.

