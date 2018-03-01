LIVE BLOG: Snow parking bans, emergencies for latest round of winter weather

There is a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. There is a winter storm advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties.

**CHECK WEATHER ALERTS**

**Follow the latest in our LIVE BLOG, below**

When the snow starts falling, some areas issue parking bans and emergencies. We will continue to update this list as they come in.

PARKING BANS:

*Lorain: 7 p.m. Thursday until further notice

*Seven Hills: 6 p.m. Thursday until further notice

SNOW EMERGENCIES:

*Sandusky County

**Check our school closing list throughout the evening**

**Weather updates**