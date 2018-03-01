LIVE BLOG: Snow parking bans, emergencies for latest round of winter weather

Posted 3:58 pm, March 1, 2018, by , Updated at 04:13PM, March 1, 2018

There is a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. There is a winter storm advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties.

When the snow starts falling, some areas issue parking bans and emergencies. We will continue to update this list as they come in.

PARKING BANS:

*Lorain: 7 p.m. Thursday until further notice
*Seven Hills: 6 p.m. Thursday until further notice

SNOW EMERGENCIES:

*Sandusky County

 

Kara Sutyak March 1, 20184:12 pm

A snow parking ban has been issued for Lorain beginning at 7 p.m. until further notice. 

Kara Sutyak March 1, 20184:07 pm

A look at possible snow totals from our FOX 8 meteorologists: 

Kara Sutyak March 1, 20184:02 pm

Kara Sutyak March 1, 20184:00 pm

Sandusky County is currently under a level 1 snow emergency.

