LIVE BLOG: Snow parking bans, emergencies for latest round of winter weather

There is a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. There is a winter storm advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties.
**Follow the latest in our LIVE BLOG, below**
When the snow starts falling, some areas issue parking bans and emergencies. We will continue to update this list as they come in.
PARKING BANS:
*Lorain: 7 p.m. Thursday until further notice
*Seven Hills: 6 p.m. Thursday until further notice
SNOW EMERGENCIES:
*Sandusky County
**Check our school closing list throughout the evening**
41.499320 -81.694361
A snow parking ban has been issued for Lorain beginning at 7 p.m. until further notice.