Report of girl abducted on way home from Akron school was fabricated

AKRON, Ohio– The report of an 11-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school was false, Akron Public Schools said.

The girl told Akron police she was approached in the area Austin and Ardella avenues at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A man allegedly put her inside a black van and later dropped her off on South Arlington Street.

On Thursday, Akron Public Schools said the David Hill Community Learning Center student’s story was fabricated.

The Akron Police Department and school security determined there was no abduction.