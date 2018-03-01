Oops! Drunk man passes out in his Uber, accidentally takes $1,600 ride to the wrong ‘home’

NEW JERSEY — What a night to remember. Or to not remember.

NJ.com reports that after a night of partying with friends Friday, Kenny Bachman called an Uber to take him “home” near the campus of West Virginia University.

The problem was, the address used by Uber was for his real home — where his parents live — 300 miles away in New Jersey. And he’d had so much to drink, he passed out and didn’t wake up until he was well into the trip.

The price of the trip came to a whopping $1,635.93 .

“Afterwards I had it fully sink in,” Bachman said. “Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was when I was like ‘Alright, this is insane, that’s just crazy.'”

The base fare was $3.94, the booking fee was $2.35 and it cost $696.95 for distance. There was an additional $115.90 fee for time. The trip normally would have come to $819.14, but surge pricing was in effect, and he accidentally ordered an UberXL, which can hold more people than a regular Uber.

Bachman passed out for the first two hours of the trip, and when he woke up the driver told him they were on their way to New Jersey. By then, he said it was too late to fix the problem.

“What am I just going to get dropped off on the side of the road,” he asked.

On top of the Uber fee, the driver didn’t have money for tolls, so he was fined at every tollbooth.

When they arrived in New Jersey, Bachman paid him the money for tolls for the way back to West Virginia.

Bachman challenged the charge after his ride, saying he never put in his home address for the Uber. He also said the driver answered his cell phone when a friend called.

“Obviously I sent the Uber, I don’t know where to, I know I wouldn’t send it to my house, I knew where I was,” Bachman said. “He was on my phone, without me allowing it.”

Bachman eventually agreed to pay the fare.

