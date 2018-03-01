New downtown billboard fires back at company trying to lure LeBron James to Philly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**We want to warn you: some may find the billboard, below, offensive**

CLEVELAND-- The Philadelphia 76ers got a king-sized message from Cavaliers fans when they came to town for Thursday night's game at Quicken Loans Arena.

A not-so-subtle message directed at Philly fans was blazing on the digital billboards above The 9 on East 9th St.

“When Philly put those three billboards up, in our backyard no less, we knew we had to do something,” said Kevin Delsanter, associate creative director with Marcus Thomas LLC.

This past Monday, three billboards attempting to lure LeBron to the Sixers were posted along I-480 in Independence, not far from the global marketing company's offices in Warrensville Heights.

“We thought, 'not in our town, and not for our player,'" said Delsanter. “Since the 76ers were in town, we knew we had to act fast.”

They stayed up all night brainstorming and finally decided to use a gold championship crown with all of the spikes bent down like fingers except one in the middle.

It reads: “Hey Philly” and #THELANDOFTHEKING.

“We want Philly to know: 'We heard you, but LeBron’s ours,'" said Delsanter.

Most Cavaliers fans FOX 8 spoke with liked the digital billboard and said they’re ready to fight off any other “would-be suitors” as LeBron enters free agency this summer.

Fans, like Delsanter and everyone at Marcus Thomas LLC, say they want LeBron to stay not only because he’s the greatest player in the world, but because he’s a tremendous person with a generous heart.

“LeBron means so much to Northeast Ohio,” said Delsanter. “This is our way of showing support.”