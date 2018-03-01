Missing: Paul Sender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Paul Sender, 17, was last seen Feb. 9 on West 104th Street in Cleveland.

He was wearing a red, black and white coat with jeans.

He is 6'2" tall and weighs 162 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. VanBuren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2541.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.