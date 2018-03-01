Local school mourns death of student athlete

MAYFIELD, Ohio — Students and staff at Mayfield High School are mourning the death of a student at the school.
According to a post on his uncle’s Facebook post, Stevie Grieshammer, 17, passed away Wednesday night.
“We are so heartbroken, sad and devastated,” Patrick Grieshammer, the teen’s uncle, wrote in his Facebook post. “He was a wonderful boy, a loving son, a fantastic swimmer, and just the sweetest nephew we could have.”
“Please send your prayers, thoughts and positive vibes for our sister-in-law Sue, our brother Chuck, and nephew Tommy,” he continued. “They will need all our love and support.”
The school’s athletic department and principal tweeted messages of condolences using the hashtag #StevieStrong.
According to an earlier post on Missy Grieshammer’s Facebook page, her nephew stopped breathing during swim practice last weekend.
“Best we can gather is he was in his school pool doing swimming exercises and he never came up from the water,” she wrote. “His heart stopped. We do not know how long he was under the water before he was found.”
Classmates, teammates, and competitors flooded Twitter with messages about Stevie.
According to a tweet by the Mayfield Speech and Debate team, counselors will be available at the high school Thursday from 10am – 2pm.