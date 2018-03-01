Local school mourns death of student athlete

MAYFIELD, Ohio — Students and staff at Mayfield High School are mourning the death of a student at the school.

According to a post on his uncle’s Facebook post, Stevie Grieshammer, 17, passed away Wednesday night.

“We are so heartbroken, sad and devastated,” Patrick Grieshammer, the teen’s uncle, wrote in his Facebook post. “He was a wonderful boy, a loving son, a fantastic swimmer, and just the sweetest nephew we could have.”

“Please send your prayers, thoughts and positive vibes for our sister-in-law Sue, our brother Chuck, and nephew Tommy,” he continued. “They will need all our love and support.”

The school’s athletic department and principal tweeted messages of condolences using the hashtag #StevieStrong.

Heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and teammates of Stevie Grieshammer ‘19. He’s the best of what Mayfield is and an inspiration to all. Support each other and stay #steviestrong — Mayfield Athletics (@MayfieldSports) March 1, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Grieshammer family. Although we will never understand why, we need to live each day the way Stevie would…with kindness, motivation, and purpose. We are a Mayfield Family. Support one another through these tough times #StevieStrong — Mr. Legan (@WildcatMHS) March 1, 2018

According to an earlier post on Missy Grieshammer’s Facebook page, her nephew stopped breathing during swim practice last weekend.

“Best we can gather is he was in his school pool doing swimming exercises and he never came up from the water,” she wrote. “His heart stopped. We do not know how long he was under the water before he was found.”

Classmates, teammates, and competitors flooded Twitter with messages about Stevie.

my heart goes out to the mayfield and swimming community ❤️ we lost one of the kindest people I have ever had the blessing to swim with. Stevie will be truly missed. #steviestrong — allison (@allison_bednar) March 1, 2018

Still cant grasp the fact that Stevie is gone, Ive literally watched the kid grow up since he was at Lander elementary Everytime I saw him there was a smile on his face and I never ever once saw him do anything other than the right thing Rest easy I’ll miss you bud #StevieStrong — Max Weltman (@MaxWeltman27) March 1, 2018

at a loss of words for this terrible tragedy. rest easy stevie. such a great friend and classmate to many so sad to see this happen to such a wonderful kid. #steviestrong 💛💛 — Bailey Ross (@baileyross44) March 1, 2018

Our deepest condolences go out to Stevie's family, friends, and the entire swimming community especially the Wildcats. Our hearts are with you all during this tragic time. #steviestrong pic.twitter.com/Fd9FK60pNR — Ranger Swimming (@NorthSwimTeam) March 1, 2018

.@MayfieldSports our deepest condolences on your loss #StevieStrong — Kenston Athletics (@KHSBomberSports) March 1, 2018

Rest In Peace Stevie. It was a pleasure swimming against you. I’ll miss you buddy #steviestrong 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/CWfyE9KqkE — Ian (@iag2401) March 1, 2018

According to a tweet by the Mayfield Speech and Debate team, counselors will be available at the high school Thursday from 10am – 2pm.

Hug each other. Take advantage of the counseling at the high school from 10-2 #StevieStrong pic.twitter.com/SW5hmxrJKn — WildcatSpeechDebate (@MayfieldSpeech) March 1, 2018

41.536544 -81.459483