Jackson Township police chief to hold press conference regarding last week’s middle school shooting

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A news conference will be held Thursday afternoon regarding the incident where a 13-year-old student who shot himself at school Feb. 20.

The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Jackson Township Safety Center.

Police say Keith Simons snuck a long gun into Jackson Middle School along with a backpack carrying ammunition, bottle rockets and batteries. The shooting happened in the restroom and no one else was hurt.

Simons was rushed to Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Akron where he passed away the following day.

At a school board meeting after the incident, Supt. Christopher DiLoreto told parents the district's multi-layered security plan was properly executed that day.

He said the district is also considering numerous additional considerations including but not limited to, metal detectors, and arming teachers. He said a plan was also already in place to install security cameras on school buses.

The shooting incident is still under investigation.

