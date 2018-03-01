Jackson Township police chief message to community: ‘We need parents to become parents’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- After releasing new information into the investigation of a middle school student who fatally shot himself at school, Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink had a message for parents and the community.

"I believe this is a strong community. We have good people in this community; we need to come together like we've never come together before. One thing that we absolutely need: We need parents to become parents; we need them to lock up guns; we need them to check their kids' social media -- see what they're up to; see what their plans are."

The chief said he was not just speaking specific to this case, but other cases in Stark County involving young people, as well.

"We need to come together and we need to find solutions, not try to point fingers and find fault," the chief continued. "We all have a responsibility in this. We all have something we can do to make our school safer and to make our community safer."

On Feb. 20, investigators say Keith Simons, 13, brought a long gun into Jackson Memorial Middle School, along with a backpack carrying ammunition, bottle rockets and batteries. He shot and killed himself in the restroom.

Brink said the student had a memo on his phone expressing admiration for the Columbine shooters. It also detailed his eight-step plan and his access to firearms.

"These documents showed that Simons intended to conduct a school shooting and harm other individuals," Brink said.

No one else was injured.

**Continuing coverage**