From rain to snow: Winter storm warning, advisory

CLEVELAND-From rain gear to snow gear in 24 hours. Showers will continue through early evening with a sharp transition to snow for most areas.

There is a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. There is a winter storm advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties.

**CHECK WEATHER ALERTS**

Moderate to heavy rain expected through the day. 0.50" to 1.00" of rain expected which could lead to more minor flooding issues. Stay tuned. A LAKE SHORE FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Erie and Ottawa until 10 PM. A FLOOD WARNING continues for Killbuck Creek until further notice.

Rain changes over to snow around 6 PM this evening and continues through Friday morning. It's safe to say that the snow may easily be enough to shovel and plow in spots with some lake enhancement in our snow-belts.

The wind picks up late this afternoon and continue through the night. A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 4 PM and continues through the early morning Friday. Gusts of 45-50 MPH possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for our southeastern communities with gusts up to 60 MPH possible.

Once this system moves out we have a couple dry days into the weekend followed by another rain/snow system next week. Here's the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Here's a look at the "near normal" first week of March. It lines up nicely with our March Outlook.

**More on the forecast on the FOX 8 Weather page**