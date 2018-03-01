Fox Recipe Box: Gorgonzola Prosciutto Mac & Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Homemade mac & cheese is such an easy dish to make and Chef Nina Salerno from Ferrante's Winery & Ristorante showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how the addition of a few ingredients can give the recipe such a rich distinctive flavor.

Chef Nina uses Ferrante's Vidal Blanc Ice Wine in this recipe and to learn more about the 14th Annual Ice Wine Festival click here. You can also watch Stefani's interview with Cindy Lindberg from Grand River Cellars Winery about the unique event.

Ferrante’s Gorgonzola Corkscrew Pasta Mac & Cheese

Serves 4-6 people

Ingredients:

8 oz. Cavatappi pasta cooked according to directions

8 oz. prosciutto, diced

¼ cup Ferrante’s Vidal Blanc Ice Wine

1 ½ cup whole milk

1 ½ cup half and half

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

4 oz. of grated Romano cheese

5 oz. sharp cheddar cheese

2 ½ ounces gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Fresh cracked pepper, to taste

Directions:

Cook corkscrew pasta according to package directions, drain and set aside

In a medium skillet sauté prosciutto cook for 1-2 minutes, deglaze the pan with Ice wine.

Slowly whisk milk and half and half until smooth and cream starts to thicken.

Roll butter in flour add to pan, cook additional 2 minutes.

Add grated Romano cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, gorgonzola cheese, onion & garlic powder remove from heat and stir until blended.

Toss pasta in cheese mixture, add pepper to taste.

Serve with a glass of Ferrante’s Vidal Blanc Ice Wine!