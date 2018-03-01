Exclusive look at police training for an active shooter and hostage situation  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE – Wearing bullet proof vests dozens of law enforcement officers, all members of the Southwest Enforcement Bureau, slowly entered a vacant building in Strongsville Tuesday afternoon to begin an 8 hour training session.

Others, including bomb squad members, stayed in the parking lot checking equipment and going over procedures.

“This training is vital,” said Sgt. David Tomcho, Unit Commander of the Southwest Enforcement Bureau.

The Southwest Enforcement Bureau is an 18 city multi-jurisdictional task force that covers the southwest corner of Cuyahoga County.

The Fox 8 I-Team was invited to get an exclusive close up look of the training, which included officers training to handle bomb threats, active shooters and hostage situations.

“It’s absolutely critical that our guys have the latest and best training that’s out there,” Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender said. He added that it’s important officers get the chance to practice what they learned in real life situations.

Fender said he is very grateful that a local business allowed the officers to train in the now vacant building.

Ian Ross, managing director, of Somera Road Inc., which owns the building the officers used, says they are glad they were able to work with the police department.

“We strongly support the efforts of local law enforcement in protecting our community and keeping residents safe,” Ross stated in a statement released to Fox 8. “We are proud to stand by these brave men and women. Somera and its local team look to continue to be an active and involved member of the Strongsville community and to work with the city and its representatives to help their initiatives in any way we can.”