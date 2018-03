Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- As high winds and snow hit Northeast Ohio, Cleveland police are asking people to stay off the roads.

Police say, due to numerous issues including downed trees, power wires and power outages, residents of and visitors to the City of Cleveland are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

They say crews are out clearing streets and trying to restore power.

A winter storm warning and advisory remain in effect until Friday at noon.

