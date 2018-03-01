Cavs’ J.R. Smith suspended one game for ‘detrimental conduct’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith has been suspended by the team for one game for what the Cavs call "detrimental conduct."

The Cavaliers said the guard will serve the suspension Thursday night as the Cavs take on the 76ers at the Q.

Coach Ty Lue said Smith will be ready for practice Friday and he will return to action Saturday.

FOX 8 News has learned that the incident-- whatever it may have been-- did not happen Thursday morning; it happened sometime after shoot-around.

