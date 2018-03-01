Browns GM Dorsey willing to take calls about No. 1 pick

New General Manager John Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns is seen with owner Jimmy Haslam before the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS— Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is willing to take trade offers for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

He’s even encouraging teams to make that call.

Dorsey spoke Thursday at the NFL’s scouting combine in Indianapolis, and it didn’t take long for the annual quarterback questions to pop up.

But as Dorsey repeatedly swatted away queries about where he had players ranked, he acknowledged there were many things he could do with the top pick in April’s draft. Cleveland also holds the fourth pick in the draft.

One possibility is a trade, to which Dorsey quipped “just give me a call.”

