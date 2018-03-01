Authorities search for woman who had 4 children with her as she assaulted, stole car from victim

ASHLAND, Ohio — Detectives in Ashland County are trying to find a woman who had four children with her when she allegedly assaulted someone and stole their car.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Feb. 24 in the area of Milton Township Road 1411.

Authorities say when the crime happened, she was holding one of the children, a toddler. The older children were seen getting out of one stolen car into the victim’s car as the victim was assaulted.

The relationship and identity of the children is unknown, police say, but their safety is of “great concern.”

The woman is also a suspect in similar times during the same time frame in Canton and Mansfield.

Anyone with information about the crime or the woman’s identity is asked to call Det. J. Martin at 419-289-8362