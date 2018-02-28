University building evacuated after LeBron powder throwing stunt in classroom

ORLANDO, Fla. — A building at the University of Central Florida in Orlando was evacuated after campus police say someone wearing a LeBron James Miami Heat basketball jersey stood up in a classroom and threw powder in the air.

University police said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter that the Business Administration building was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.” In a video posted on Twitter, Police Chief Richard Beary said it appeared to be a stunt but they had to treat it as an emergency.

Update from UCFPD Chief Richard Beary. pic.twitter.com/j5IXGvSMG8 — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

The building was determined to be safe, and the powder was a match for baby formula.

James, who now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, sometimes tosses chalk in the air in a pregame ritual.

University police did lightheartedly apologize to LeBron for all the mentions he was likely to get after the incident.

Sorry bout your mentions, @KingJames. — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018