Queen of Hearts jackpot at $2.7M, next drawing is tonight

CLEVELAND – With six cards left, there will soon be a winner in the Grayton Road Tavern Queen of Hearts drawing.

The tavern’s website says the jackpot is more than $2.7 million. Tonight’s drawing is at 7:30 p.m.

Players can buy a ticket for $1. If that ticket is drawn, the ticket holder will choose a card from the tavern’s board.

Uncovering the Queen of Hearts wins the jackpot.

The game’s growing jackpot and popularity forced Grayton Road Tavern to find other locations to sell tickets. They are $1 and can be purchased at J’s Skills, Lucky J’s, and Harry Buffalo locations in North Olmsted, Elyria, Parma and Highland Heights.

41.499320 -81.694361