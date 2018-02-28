× Public Square skating rink to stay open thru first weekend in March

CLEVELAND – Good news for skaters and fans of Cleveland’s Public Square: the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink will be staying open through Sunday, March 4.

As an added bonus, anyone bringing a ticket stub from Comic-Con, a Cavs game or a Monsters game will get a discount. With the ticket stub, skating and skate rental is $7 or $5 if you bring your own ice skates. Without a stub, prices are $10 and $7.

The rink is open Saturday from 11 am – 10 pm and Sunday from noon – 8 pm.

Ice skates are available in sizes from children’s 9 to adults 13.

You can buy tickets just outside the rink near the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument or you can buy them online here.