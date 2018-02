× UPDATE: Parma police locate missing 12-year-old boy with autism

PARMA- Parma police and Parma Heights police had asked for help locating a 12-year-old boy with autism.

Westin Zadrazil was last seen on Reichert Road in Parma, where he lives, Wednesday at 11 a.m.

At just before 3 p.m., Parma police said they located Westin.

They did not release further details.