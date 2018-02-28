Missing: Napoleon Hardiman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Napoleon Hardiman, 16, was last seen Jan. 30.

That day, he left for Towpath School in Akron and never came home.

His mom says he is on house arrest and should be wearing an ankle bracelet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. John Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.

