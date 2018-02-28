Marlboro police offering parents, firearm owners free gun locks

MARLBORO, Ohio — In light of recent incidents involving guns and students, especially locally, the Marlboro Police Department is making an appeal to parents to lock up their firearms.

To help them, the department, along with partners across Stark County’s law enforcement agencies will provide free gun locks.

The department currently has 49 locks available and is in the process of getting more.

In a Facebook post, the department states: “If you own a firearm and have a school age child or grandchild and they are not secured in anyway, please take advantage of this offer.”

The offer was made the day before students in Florida returned to classes following the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Locally, a Jackson Township student brought a .22 caliber rifle to school and fatally shot himself last week.

Several school districts have been dealing with threats, evacuations and lockdowns in the following days.