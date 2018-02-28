Man with knife surrenders after phone call with grandma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A man lead police on a 45 minute chase before sitting in his car with a knife for three additional hours before a phone call to his grandmother helped convince him to surrender, police said.

The chase began around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in Northfield. It continued through several cities including Macedonia, Aurora, Twinsburg, and Brecksville. It ended around 11:30 p.m. along State Route 82 in Broadview Heights.

Officers said they used stop sticks to blow out three of the vehicle's tires. Officers from the Broadview Heights and Northfield police departments used their cruisers to spin the vehicle out and then block it in.

Two police cruisers had minor damage.

Police said the driver, who has not been identified, had a knife. Officers stood outside the vehicle and talked to him for about three hours. They said he was very emotional during the ordeal sometimes crying and sometimes laughing.

It was a call to his grandmother that finally convinced him to surrender, police said.

Officers said the man had blood on his shirt from a self-inflicted knife wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police did not release information on possible charges.

A passenger, who got out of the vehicle during the chase, was also taken into custody.

State Route 82 was closed between Broadview Rd. and Avery Rd. during the ordeal. It has since reopened.