Local man talks about his efforts to bring back Geauga Lake: ‘Anything is possible’

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio-It’s been 11 years since any guests last rode a ride at what was known as Geauga Lake.

“I’m a huge fan of all the parks in general and it’s just something I grew up with as a child,” said Brian Roote of Independence.

Roote loved Geauga Lake so much, he’s trying to bring back the amusement park-- with your help.

“It’s a landmark historic site and we would just like to make it available for future generations to enjoy it like we did,” Roote said.

The 22-year-old has started a GoFundMe page called ‘Bring Back Geauga Lake.’ He’s hoping to raise enough money to purchase the land first and then begin a four-phase rebuild of the park.

“We would like to fix up the land and make it presentable again and bring back some family attractions such as pavilions and restaurants and meal options and then from there just keep on expanding and hopefully make it what was Geauga Lake but better,” he said.

The GoFundMe account that is active right now would go towards acquiring the land. Roote believes it would cost $20 million for that to happen.

“$350 million dollars will get a Geauga Lake that was similar to what it was in 2007 when it closed but with updated safety precautions,” Roote said.

He writes on the GoFundMe page that the project is "massive" and "seems impossible," but he knows with your help, it can be done.

“With the mentality that anything is possible and that we can make this happen,” he said. “We can make all our dreams come true; there is no limit at all.”

Roote is working with a board of directors on this project and could meet with the current land owners when enough money is raised to get Phase 2 of the project underway.

