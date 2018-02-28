LeBron James: ‘The NCAA is corrupt, we know that’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James took a strong stance on the NCAA Tuesday in light of the FBI’s investigation into recruiting in college basketball.

“The NCAA is corrupt, we know that,” he said. “Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt.”

LeBron went straight from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School to the NBA in 2003.

“Me and my mom was poor, I’ll tell you that, and they expected me to step foot on a college campus and not to go to the NBA? We weren’t going to be poor for long, I’ll tell you that,” he said.

Then in 2005, the NBA started requiring players to play one year of college basketball before entering the draft.

LeBron says it’s not right that kids don’t benefit from playing.

He also said the NBA should expand their developmental league, the NCAA, for top high school players who don’t want to play A in college.

LeBron went on to say he may not send his kids to college if they want to pursue basketball.

James would like to see the NBA expand the G-League into a farm system, an idea he wants to discuss with commissioner Adam Silver.