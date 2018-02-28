Kevin Smith on massive heart attack: ‘I was never really in pain’

*WARNING: The video contains language that some viewers may find offensive

GLENDALE, California — “Hey man. It’s me and I’m fine!”

That’s how filmmaker and comedian Kevin Smith started his nearly 20-minute Facebook Live video Tuesday thanking fans for their well wishes following a massive heart attack he suffered over the weekend.

Smith, 47, had to cancel the second of two comedy shows Sunday night after he began to feel sick.

“I started feeling pressure on my chest. But not like, ‘There’s an elephant on my chest.’ I just couldn’t catch my breath,” he said. “Honestly, I was never really in pain.”

“I never in a million years thought it was heart attack,” he said.

“Even though my chest was heavy and even though my father died at age 67 of a massive heart attack,” Smith said. He also said his mother has heart issues.

Smith admitted he had smoked two joints earlier in the day. He said he thought he was having mucus from smoking.

He said he threw up in the theater and blamed it on bad milk he drank earlier that day.

He and his team decided to call an ambulance.

In his video, he thanks the first responders who arrived and took him to the hospital.

He also thanked actor Christ Pratt, who came under fire for tweeting that he was “praying” for Smith.

Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired. @hodge1916 🙏♥️🙏 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

“Poor Christ Pratt, one of my favorite actors on the planet,” Smith said.

“Please don’t fight over stuff like that. It’s a waste of time. Whether you’re religious or not, someone saying ‘I’ll pray for you,’ it’s good intentions,” he said.

Smith got emotional talking about having to face the possibility of dying during the ordeal.

“What a ride it’s been,” he said. “I was always afraid that I’d be terrified of dying.”

“I like life, life worked out for me and I don’t ever want to let it go,” he continued. “But in that moment, even though I was 47, I was like ‘that’ll do pig.’ I felt like ‘Babe.'”

“Thank you for your incredible well-wishes,” Smith said to his fans who flooded his social media with get well messages. “It meant the world.”

He ended his video by saying that doctors gave him the go-ahead to go home.

“So far, so good. Still standing,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll see you guys very soon.”

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018