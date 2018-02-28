‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Sariah Richardson

Powerful messages Northeast Ohioans as we celebrate Black History Month.
Here is Sariah Richardson's message:
"I am Dr. King's dream because I do for others.
As Dr. King said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?'
When we think about how we live our lives, I have always asked myself this question.
It is the guiding force that moves me to represent all that he dreamed about.
When I answer this question -- for me -- I teach.
More than anything else, I learn.
My profession provides me access to the minds of the future.
I learn from them, how to continue living Dr. King's dream.
Their thoughts and battles form my quest to persist in urgency to be the dream."
