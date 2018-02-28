‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Sariah Richardson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages Northeast Ohioans as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Sariah Richardson's message:

"I am Dr. King's dream because I do for others.

As Dr. King said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?'

When we think about how we live our lives, I have always asked myself this question.

It is the guiding force that moves me to represent all that he dreamed about.

When I answer this question -- for me -- I teach.

More than anything else, I learn.

My profession provides me access to the minds of the future.

I learn from them, how to continue living Dr. King's dream.

Their thoughts and battles form my quest to persist in urgency to be the dream."

