× Hidden Gems in the CLE: There’s a reason Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop is on top

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re a Clevelander, by now you know our city has been soaring up the hot list for the past few years. We’ve got the Rock Hall, Flats East Bank, Great Lakes Science Center, and the West Side Market — to name a few!

But what about those unique spots that not many people know about? We’re talking about the Hidden Gems in the CLE. And, thanks to our friends at Destination Cleveland, we’re showing you one of Northeast Ohio’s coolest places.

Are you a fan of comic books? What’s your favorite? Chances are, Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop has it in stock. That’s because they have so many more that set them apart from bigger chains.

John Dudas, and his mother Carol Cazzarin, opened the store 27 years ago in Kamm’s Plaza on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland. Dudas says fresh inventory and a knowledgeable, well-rounded staff is what keeps this store at the top of its business game.

One of the first things that grabs your attention when you walk in (besides the eye-popping color on the walls and murals above the shelves), is a pristine display of the weekly comics. The store gets a huge drop off at the start of the week, then rolls out the new comics every Wednesday.

But it’s not just about the comics: Hardback graphic novels, books from Cleveland authors or even tourism guides to our city line the shelves. Don’t count out action figures, memorabilia, and small toys! There’s even a kids section!

Our tour of the store falls right before both Wizard and Winston World, running concurrently from March 2-4. You may already know what Wizard World is (Cleveland’s Comic Con featuring celebrities, comics, video gaming, and more), but Winston World is dedicated to the store’s resident cat, appropriately named Winston, featuring big-time sales and a Wizard World ticket giveaway.

For that, and so much more about Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop, click here.

**Learn more information in our Facebook Live**

Look for our hashtag on social media: #HiddenGemsCLE. Do you know of one in Cleveland? Send ideas to lbuckingham@fox8.com. We just may come check it out!