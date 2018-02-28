× FOX 8 and Bill Martin announce new role for the popular news anchor

CLEVELAND-FOX 8’s Bill Martin has agreed to terms on a new multi-year contract that will have the longtime anchor remaining on FOX 8 News at 5 p.m. After several years of anchoring Fox 8’s number one rated 10 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscasts, Bill will step away from anchoring those newscasts effective March 1.

“It’s really the best of both worlds for me at this stage of my career. I get to concentrate on some outside interests I have while still remaining with my FOX 8 family for years to come. I look forward to continuing to torment Tracy on a daily basis at 5 p.m.” Bill said.

Bill joined FOX 8 in 1994 as co-anchor of FOX 8 News in The Morning. In 1999, Bill began anchoring FOX 8 News at Noon and 5 p.m.

Bill moved in to the 10 p.m. anchor chair in 2005 when Tim Taylor took a reduced a role.

FOX 8 General Manager Paul Perozeni added, “We are thrilled to continue to have Bill anchor our number one rated 5 p.m. newscast. We are also very fortunate to have a roster filled with the best anchors and reporters that help us remain the most watched news station in Northeast Ohio throughout the day.

The station announced that Lou Maglio will assume duties as 10 p.m. anchor effective March 1.

Elizabeth Noreika will continue in her role as 7 p.m. anchor.

Fox 8 News Director Andy Fishman said, “Based on Lou’s success as co-anchor of our number one rated 6 p.m. newscast along with Tracy McCool, it was an easy decision to have Lou join Tracy at 10 p.m. Elizabeth has been a viewer favorite on our 7 p.m. newscast since day one. She will do a great job continuing to anchor that newscast.”