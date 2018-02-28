February 28, 2018 Road Trip: Playhouse Square
2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
Hello, Dolly! – October 2 – 21, 2018
Les Miserables – October 30 – Nov. 18, 2018
Miss Saigon – January 29 – February 17, 2019
School Of Rock – March 5 – 24, 2019
A Bronx Tale – April 23 – May 12, 2019
Dear Evan Hansen – June 11 – 30, 2019
Come From Away – July 9 – 28, 2019
broadway.playhousesquare.org
Ghost Light Restaurant and Lounge
Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square
1260 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
216.615.3307
www.ihg.com/crowneplaza/hotels/us/en/cleveland/cleps/hoteldetail/dining#
Behind the Scenes Tours at Playhouse Square
www.playhousesquare.org/about-playhousesquare-main/take-a-tour
Yours Truly
1228 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
216.751.8646
ytr.com/newsite/locations/playhousesquare
Family Theatre Day
May 5th, 2018
Journey to Oz
The Secret Life of Suitcases
Lula Del Ray
www.playhousesquare.org
Dazzle Awards
7:30p May 19th, 2018
Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/2018-dazzle-awards-presented-by-patricia-john-chapman