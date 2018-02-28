× February 28, 2018 Road Trip: Playhouse Square

2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series

Hello, Dolly! – October 2 – 21, 2018

Les Miserables – October 30 – Nov. 18, 2018

Miss Saigon – January 29 – February 17, 2019

School Of Rock – March 5 – 24, 2019

A Bronx Tale – April 23 – May 12, 2019

Dear Evan Hansen – June 11 – 30, 2019

Come From Away – July 9 – 28, 2019

broadway.playhousesquare.org

Ghost Light Restaurant and Lounge

Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square

1260 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44115

216.615.3307

www.ihg.com/crowneplaza/hotels/us/en/cleveland/cleps/hoteldetail/dining#

Behind the Scenes Tours at Playhouse Square

www.playhousesquare.org/about-playhousesquare-main/take-a-tour

Yours Truly

1228 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44115

216.751.8646

ytr.com/newsite/locations/playhousesquare

Family Theatre Day

May 5th, 2018

Journey to Oz

The Secret Life of Suitcases

Lula Del Ray

www.playhousesquare.org

Dazzle Awards

7:30p May 19th, 2018

Connor Palace, Playhouse Square

www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/2018-dazzle-awards-presented-by-patricia-john-chapman