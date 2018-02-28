Cleveland police: Glenville High School student taken into custody for having loaded gun

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating an 18-year-old after reports he had a gun at school.

Officers responded to the school at around 2 p.m. for a report of a male with a gun. Police say he is reportedly an 11th-grade student at Glenville.

According to police, preliminary information indicates students saw the 18-year-old inside of the school with a gun. A student contacted a parent who then contacted police.

Cleveland police provided an update and said, according to the school board, there has not been confirmation the teen had the gun in the school.

Police say there is no indication at this time that the teen threatened anyone with the weapon.

Officers obtained a description of the male and found him walking in the area of E. 107 and St. Clair. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was found to have a loaded .9mm handgun, according to police.

Officers are still investigating.

