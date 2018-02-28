Chevy’s redesigned SUVs draw looks at Cleveland Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Chevrolet is highlighting two newly-designed SUVs at this year's Cleveland Auto Show.

The all-new 2018 Chevy Traverse SUV has undergone its first major redesign since it was introduced.

Ryan Serpentini, General Manager of Serpentini Chevrolet, said the new Traverse is more spacious and has more cargo space.

"The size hasn't really changed. What happened is, they just made it more efficient with the space they use," Serpentini said.

The SUV, geared toward active families, seats up to eight people. It has stop-start technology that stops the engine when the vehicle stops, conserving fuel, as well as a new nine speed transmission.

"It's much smoother when you're accelerating, so you don't have a lot of that jerking motion, and gas mileage-wise, your RPMs stay down so it's doesn't burn as much fuel either," Serpentini said. He said Traverse sales are up 30 percent compared with the old version.

The Traverse also has technological upgrades, including cameras that provide a 360-degree view of the vehicle and a rear-view camera that fully shows what's behind the vehicle, in case the view from the rear-view mirror is obstructed. The Traverse starts at around $31,000 and goes up to $53,000 when fully loaded.

The redesigned 2018 Equinox is smaller than before but has more passenger room.

"They wanted to put a little more separation between the Equinox and the Traverse," Serpentini said.

The 2.4 Liter engine has been replaced with a 1.5 Liter Turbo four cylinder engine.

"By going to a smaller, turbocharged engine, it's going to give you more torque, which means more pickup, and also it's going to burn less fuel, so better fuel efficiency," Serpentini said.

The Equinox starts at about $24,575.

