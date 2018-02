Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Increasing clouds and a chance of some showery weather later this morning into the afternoon.

Here's the hourly forecast:

The moon sure looked pretty last night! It is near full (94% illuminated) and at perigee (closest to the Earth in its cycle).

The image below is courtesy Brad Timerson out of western New York.

The moon (and sun) will start to disappear today, as showers increase.

