CLEVELAND -- Video was just released of an incident that has a Cleveland police officer facing charges.

Patrol officer Angela Gaston is accused of refusing to allow another officer to tow her vehicle after discovering she had more than $1,500 worth of outstanding parking tickets. The incident happened Feb. 12.

Gaston is also accused of leaving the scene.

She is charged with obstructing official business and failure to comply.