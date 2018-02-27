Uniontown police sergeant who was shot four times plans to retire
UNIONTOWN, Ohio– A police sergeant who was shot four times last July says he plans to retire this year.
Sgt. David White, 60, told Fox 8 Tuesday he and his family felt it was best for him to retire so he can continue to recover.
“I don’t have an exact day when I will retire yet,” White said. “I just had a surgery a couple weeks ago and I still have another surgery I need to go through.”
White said he is extremely grateful for all the support he has received from the community, his department and his family.
“It’s been a long process, but I am grateful to still be alive ,” White said.
White was shot four times last July when he and his partner responded to a domestic violence call.
White said Lake Township trustees approved his retirement request during Monday’s meeting.
