Uniontown police sergeant who was shot four times plans to retire

UNIONTOWN, Ohio– A police sergeant who was shot four times last July says he plans to retire this year.

Sgt. David White, 60, told Fox 8 Tuesday he and his family felt it was best for him to retire so he can continue to recover.

“I don’t have an exact day when I will retire yet,” White said. “I just had a surgery a couple weeks ago and I still have another surgery I need to go through.”

White said he is extremely grateful for all the support he has received from the community, his department and his family.

“It’s been a long process, but I am grateful to still be alive ,” White said.

White was shot four times last July when he and his partner responded to a domestic violence call.

White said Lake Township trustees approved his retirement request during Monday’s meeting.

