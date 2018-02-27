× Trump names campaign manager for re-election bid

WASHINGTON— President Donald Trump is naming former digital adviser Brad Parscale as campaign manager of his 2020 re-election campaign.

A person familiar with the announcement confirms Parscale’s selection on the condition of anonymity because the person was unauthorized to publicly discuss the news. The conservative Drudge Report website first reported his selection.

Trump has left little doubt about his intentions to seek re-election. He filed the paperwork to organize his re-election committee on the same day as his inauguration, held his first campaign rally on Feb. 18, 2017, in Florida, and has mused publicly about would-be Democratic challengers.

Parscale, an Austin-based digital consultant and ally of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, ran the Trump campaign’s sophisticated digital operations in 2016. He previously worked for the Trump Organization.