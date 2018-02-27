‘Someone has to know’: Father of 13-year-old seriously injured in hit-skip asks for help finding driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The father of a teen who suffered major injuries in a hit-and-run crash last week is asking for help finding the driver responsible.

Jadan Paolino, 13, suffered major injuries when he was hit by a car last week. It happened during a police chase. Jadan has a serious head injury, multiple bone fractures, and a partially collapsed lung. Doctors say it's still too early to know his prognosis.

Fox 8's Stacey Frey spoke with Jadan's father, Maurice Paolino, Tuesday, outside Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

"It's so difficult, seeing my son in his position basically being kept alive by machines," said Paolino. "Just to see him broken and battered...it's not a good site to wake up every morning to."

Police say the car that struck Jadan had stolen plates. East Cleveland police tried to pull over the car at Euclid and Shaw avenues and pursued the vehicle, but called off the chase at Shaw Avenue and East 133rd Street.

The car kept going and hit the teen at St. Clair Avenue and Eddy Road in Cleveland.

Paolino asked the community to find out who the driver was who hit his son.

"Someone has to know who was driving that vehicle for as long as they had it," said Paolino. "Please just come forward and give me some type of hope that things can be resolved."

Paolino said there are positive signs and that his son has twitched his fingers and fluttered his eyes.

The suspect's vehicle was described as an older, gray Chevrolet Cavalier. It had three people inside.

Police say that vehicle was later found burned and abandoned.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

41.499320 -81.694361