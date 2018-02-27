Rajai Davis reminisces about two-run blast in 2016 World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOODYEAR, Ariz.-- It's a moment that gives Tribe fans instant goosebumps: Rajai Davis' two-run homer in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

It tied the game, 6-6, in the eighth inning. For that little bit of time, it seemed like the Indians could end their championship drought.

"Everybody knew exactly where they were, what happened, what time it was, what they were doing, what they were eating," Davis said. "They remembered specific things they were doing when that moment happened. It was a moment that I could share with a variety of different people, from coaches to players to the staff, you know. A lot of people experienced that moment in a different way."

Davis rejoined the Indians last week with a minor league deal. It almost appears like the Tribe front office is trying to recreate the magic of the 2016 American League Championship team by adding Davis and veteran first baseman Mike Napoli.

Davis, now 37, was quick to credit teammates Jose Ramirez and Brandon Guyer for their part in his two-run blast.

"That moment doesn't even happen without those guys, without the team," the outfielder said.

He said he has photos in his house of his homer, and remembers the high fives and hugs in the dugout.

"I do remember a lot of it, running around the bases then finally realizing that, 'Holy cow! What did I just do?' And just being so thankful that I was able to experience that moment with all the fans where I could feel like I could hardly breath, you know. My heart was pounding."

Davis started last season with Oakland and was traded midseason to Boston. He has batted .264 with 394 career steals in his 10 major league seasons.

