Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GATES MILLS, Ohio -- One person is dead after a crash in Gates Mills.

It happened Tuesday morning on Mayfield Road.

The cause of the crash and the victim's name haven't been released.

But Mayfield Road/Route 322 was shut down between Chagrin River Road And West Hill Drive.

Mayfield Rd (322) CLOSED Chagrin River Rd. - W.Hill Dr. Crash. 🚁🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 27, 2018

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.