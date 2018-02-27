Paid parking begins today at West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Paid parking begins today at the West Side Market.

The recent improvements to the West Side Market parking lot include an increase of more than 100 spaces and added lighting.

The new parking structure is meant to relieve congestion and improve overall customer experience for visitors.

The parking lot will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. The first 90 minutes are free for anyone parking between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. After 90 minutes, you pay $1/hour at a maximum of $10 per day.

The machines near the parking lot take credit card or cash. If you have questions about the process, uniformed parking ambassadors will be available during the initial period to assist customers with the equipment.

41.484686 -81.703062