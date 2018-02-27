× Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard to throw first pitch at Indians Opening Day

CLEVELAND– Maybe gold will bring the Cleveland Indians good luck this season.

Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard will throw out the first pitch for the Tribe at the home opener, ESPN Cleveland reported on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old won slopestyle snowboarding in PyeongChang and finished fifth in big air. It was America’s first gold medal of the games.

Gerard, who is a native of Rocky River, now calls Colorado home.

The Indians open their season in Seattle on March 29. The home opener is April 6 against the Royals.

