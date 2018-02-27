Ohio colleges say school shooting walkouts, protests won’t compromise admission for prospective students

OHIO — Several colleges and universities in Ohio say any disciplines doled out to prospective students over peaceful protests or school walkouts will not compromise their admissions or scholarship opportunities in the future.

Students at high schools across the country have staged numerous walkouts and protests in the days since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Seventeen people died in the massacre.

Ohio University posted a special notice Monday, saying it’s aware that some students “may encounter discipline within their school conduct systems for participating in walk-outs or other examples of free speech…Participation in peaceful protest and/or civil action will not compromise a student’s admission, scholarship or opportunity at OHIO.”

Likewise, Marietta College says it supports the actions of prospective students. In a statement on Instagram, the college states: “Our holistic admission review benefits this type of freedom of expression, involvement and the courage it takes to stand up for one’s beliefs.”

When Fox 8 News reached out to Case Western Reserve University on the topic, the following statement was released:

“Case Western Reserve University would not penalize an applicant for admissions—or an admitted student—for engaging in a peaceful protest regarding an issue of importance to them.”

Likewise, Cleveland State University says participating in a walkout or protest would not impact a prospective student’s admission to CSU.

Continuing coverage.