Multiple agencies investigating police-involved shooting

TIRO, Ohio -- Officers and deputies from multiple law enforcement agencies spent several hours on the scene of a police-involved shooting.

It happened late Monday night along Lydell Rd. in Tiro, Ohio. That's in Crawford County near the Richland County line.

Shelby police confirmed that there was a police-involved shooting, but would not give out any additional information.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol along with deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was also investigating.

A Fox 8 News crew saw investigators put up police tape and several evidence markers.

