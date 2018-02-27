Found: Dajah Thomas

**UPDATE: This person has been found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Dajah Thomas, 17, was last seen Feb. 18 in Lorain.

She is 5'8" tall and weighs about 320 pounds.

She is considered an endangered runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.