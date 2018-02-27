Men who spent decades behind bars for murder they didn’t commit will see compensation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- In a unanimous vote Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Council agreed to pay $4.5 million to three East Cleveland men who spent decades behind bars for a murder they didn't commit.

Tuesday’s settlement paid Laurese Glover, Eugene Johnson, and Derrick Wheat $1.5 million each.

“It’s one step forward in healing. He’s lost 20 years of his life. It’s been a tough reintegration process,” said attorney Brett Murner, who represents Eugene Johnson.

Johnson, Glover, and Wheat were convicted of murder back in 1995.

They were freed from prison in 2015 after the Ohio Innocence Project found evidence that prosecutors suppressed evidence in the case.

“It’s a little overwhelming. I’ve been working with Mr. Johnson for 15 years. So, it’s nice to not only see his criminal convictions overturned, but to see him receive monies so he can move on his life,” said Murner.

The settlement does not include a case against the City of East Cleveland.

Read more, here.