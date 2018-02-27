Maple Mike’s Banana Pancakes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5 ripe smashed bananas

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 extra large eggs

1.5 cups milk

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

1.75 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

Mash bananas and maple syrup in a large bowl until bananas are smooth. Mix in eggs. Mix in milk, vanilla and cinnamon until incorporated. Add in flour, baking soda & baking powder, scraping the sides until a good consistency is achieved. Cook on a hot griddle at 375. Flip pancakes once top has bubbled throughout. Eat pancakes with Bissell maple syrup!

2018 Maple Madness Tour

It’s that delicious time of year when the maple syrup is flowing!

March 3rd, 10th, & 17th

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bissell Maple Farm

www.bissellmaplefarm.com

FREE!